FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sdiptech acquires Hydrostandard Mätteknik
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sdiptech acquires Hydrostandard Mätteknik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Serendipity Innovations publ AB (Sdiptech)

* Intends to acquire all shares in Hydrostandard Mätteknik Nordic AB

* Acquisition is expected to be concluded as of April 4

* Says in 2014/15 Hydrostandard Mätteknik reported net sales of about 56 million Swedish crowns ($6.89 million)

* Says including acquisition, Sdiptech’s total revenue on annual basis is about 570 million Swedish crowns and operating profit on annual basis is about 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.