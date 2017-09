April 1 (Reuters) - Autobank AG :

* FY increase in net interest income by 19.1 pct to 7.655 million euros ($8.73 million)

* FY consolidated earnings after taxes amounts to 35,000 euros (previous year: -5,000 euros)

* FY total group income 10.29 million euros (-0.2 pct from previous year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)