BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum Corp enters into strategic exchange transaction
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum Corp enters into strategic exchange transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Petroleum Corp

* Magellan enters into strategic exchange transaction

* Will reacquire all of series a convertible preferred stock from one stone in exchange for co’s 100% interest in nautilus poplar

* Transaction was negotiated and approved by special committee of board of directors of magellan.

* Exchange agreement contains customary “no-shop” and “fiduciary out” provisions

* Upon closing of transaction, one stone will assume all assets and virtually all liabilities related to poplar

* Upon closing of transaction, one stone directors vadim gluzman and robert israel will resign from magellan board of directors

* One stone has agreed to vote in support of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

