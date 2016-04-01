FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to establish a new fiber production facility with $70 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to establish a new fiber production facility with $70 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS :

* Decides to make $70 million investment for a new fiber production facility

* Sees new plant to have $170 million contribution to revenue

* At the end of the new investment company’s annual 160,000 tonnes fiber production capacity will increase 100 percent to annual 320,000 tonnes

* Secures 40 million euros ($45.69 million) credit from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi to finance the investment

* Its planned to start operation at the end of 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

