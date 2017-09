April 1 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Says together with Bankinter formalize acquisition of life insurance business of Barclays in Portugal for 75 million euros ($85 million)

* Transaction was carried out via Bankinter Seguros de Vida, a company jointly owned by Mapfre and Bankinter Source text for Eikon:

