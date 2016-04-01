FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus issues new shares as consequense of exercise of warrants
April 1, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbus issues new shares as consequense of exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Warrant program - issues new shares as a consequense of the exercise of warrants

* Has decided to increase share capital by 3,124,000 Danish crowns ($478,253.55)(nom.), corresponding to 2,499,200 shares

* Subscription price for new shares is 2.14 crowns for 1,625,000 shares, 3.93 crowns for 700,800 shares and 5.60 crowns for 173,400 shares

* Proceeds to Columbus A/S from capital increase amounts to 7,202,684 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5321 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

