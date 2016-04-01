FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter swaps properties with NP3 Fastigheter
April 1, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter swaps properties with NP3 Fastigheter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires Åkeriet 11 in Östersund and sells Skönsmon 2:13 in Sundsvall in transaction with NP3 Fastigheter

* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million) and for sale 20 million crowns

* Change of possession will be on April 1

* Transaction takes form as company transaction and generates gain of 3 million crowns, excluding transaction cost and tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0920 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

