BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter swaps properties with NP3 Fastigheter

April 1 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires Åkeriet 11 in Östersund and sells Skönsmon 2:13 in Sundsvall in transaction with NP3 Fastigheter

* Underlying property value of acquisition amounts to 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million) and for sale 20 million crowns

* Change of possession will be on April 1

* Transaction takes form as company transaction and generates gain of 3 million crowns, excluding transaction cost and tax