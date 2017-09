April 1 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Update to cfo appointment

* Joining date of Graeme Jenkins, as group chief financial officer, is currently postponed

* This follows recent media reports of an investigation into supplier payments at Target Australia Pty Ltd

* It is board's intention that Graeme's joining date will only be finalised once investigation is concluded or further information becomes available