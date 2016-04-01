FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prisa approves issuance of mandatory convertible bonds
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
April 1, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prisa approves issuance of mandatory convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Approves issuance of mandatory convertible bonds

* Says tranche A of bonds amounts to 32.1 million euros ($36.6 million) and is directed to HSBC Bank plc, Titulos de Renta Fija SA, Suleyado 2003 SL, Cantabra de Inversiones SA, Cantabro Catalana de Inversiones SA, Fomento e Inversiones SA, Carpe Diem Salud SL, and CaixaBank SA

* Says tranche B of bonds amounts up to 117.9 million euros and is directed to the company’s creditors under the restructuring contract “Override Agreement” signed by Prisa and a syndicate of credit entities on Dec. 11, 2013 with HSBC as agent bank

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.