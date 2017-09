April 1 (Reuters) - Mindmancer publ AB :

* SOS Alarm has together with Mindmancer won Bostadsbolaget’s procurement for intelligent camera surveillance of Biskopsgården, district in Gothenburg

* Agreement with Biskopsgården is valid to 2018 with option for extension until 2020 Source text for Eikon:

