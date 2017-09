April 1 (Reuters) - Saf Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* To participate capital increase of its wholly owned unit Akyasam Yonetim Hizmetleri by 9.9 million lira ($3.50 million)

* Unit Akyasam Yonetim Hizmetleri capital will be increased to 10.0 million lira from 100,000 lira

