BRIEF-Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approves Atria's acquisition
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approves Atria's acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria’s acquisition of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB

* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria’s acquisition of the entire share capital of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB (Lagerbergs) on April 1, 2016

* The purchase price is about 18 million euros ($20.53 million) and will be paid in cash

* The acquisition will increase Atria’s annual net sales by about 30 million euros

* The deal between Atria and Lagerbergs will be finalised during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
