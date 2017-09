April 1 (Reuters) - Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc :

* Fy pre-tax profit of 262.4 million naira versus 296.5 million naira last year

* Fy 2015 gross earnings of 756.0 million naira versus 743.0 million naira year ago

* For 2015, directors proposed that dividend of 3.0 kobo per ordinary share Source text (bit.ly/236gyG3) Further company coverage: