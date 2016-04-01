FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synergy Group FY 2015 net profit RUB 241 mln, down 78 pct YR/YR
April 1, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synergy Group FY 2015 net profit RUB 241 mln, down 78 pct YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Synergy Group :

* FY 2015 net profit 241 million roubles ($3.54 million), down 78 pct versus year ago

* FY 2015 net revenue 30.71 billion roubles versus 28.16 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 2.89 billion roubles, down 3 pct versus year ago

* Says net profit showed drop due to significant increase in cost of financing in first half of 2015

* Expects recovery in net profit figures in 2016 as long as financial situation continues to stabilize and central bank continues to implement policy of reducing interest rates Source text - bit.ly/1RCbT7G

Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.0355 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

