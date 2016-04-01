BRIEF-EMA recommends conditional approval for J&J's blood cancer drug

April 1 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for March 2016

* EU Medicines Agency recommends conditional approval of Johnson & Johnson and Genmab A/S’s Daratumumab to treat multiple myeloma

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Samsung Bioepis‘S Infliximab to treat rheumatoid arthritis

* EU Medicines Agency says pandemic influenza vaccine H5N1 Medimmune also received a positive opinion from the CHMP

* EU Medicines Agency says started a review of medicines for which studies have been conducted at the Alkem BE site in Mumbai, India