April 1 (Reuters) - Pharmagest Interactive SA :

* Reports FY operating income of 28.3 million euros ($32.3 million) versus 25.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share is 18.8 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* Will propose agross dividend of 0.60 euros per share ($1 = 0.8775 euros)