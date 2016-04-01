BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments expects to post net profit of CHF 23 mln for FY 2015/2016

April 1 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Closes financial year 2015/2016 with earnings of 23 million Swiss francs ($23.96 million)despite pronounced market correction in healthcare sector

* Expects to post a net profit of 23 million Swiss francs for financial year 2015/2016

* Factoring in cash dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per share, net asset value (NAV) per share rose by 3.6 percent to 140.23 Swiss francs as at March 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1RCgjLP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)