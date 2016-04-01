FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Mozambique foreign currency sovereign ratings lowered to 'SD/D'
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Mozambique foreign currency sovereign ratings lowered to 'SD/D'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - S&P on Mozambique:

* Republic of Mozambique foreign currency sovereign ratings lowered to ‘SD/S’ on announced debt exchange offer results

* Lowering Mozambique long- and short-term foreign currency ratings on Mozambique to ‘SD/D’ from ‘CC/C’

* Stable outlook on the long-term local currency rating signals view that Mozambique faces balanced risks, specifically on its local currency debt

* Revising outlook on long-term local currency rating to stable from negative Source text - (bit.ly/1q9IWt9) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

