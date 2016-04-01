FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann says buys Downhole Technology of U.S.
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann says buys Downhole Technology of U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG :

* Acquires U.S. company “Downhole Technology LLC”

* Acquires 68 pct (rounded) of U.S. oilfield equipment provider “Downhole Technology LLC”

* The company is a technologically leading provider of patent protected “composite frac plugs” for completion of oil and gas wells

* Signing and closing of transaction took place today

* Purchase price for 68 pct share is mUSD 103 (rounded)

* Remaining 32 pct are held by company founder and key managers

* Agreement includes an option to acquire remaining 32 pct in Downhole Technology after three years

* SBO is financing purchase price through existing liquid funds

* After payment of purchase price for 68 pct share, SBO’s profoundly strong balance sheet structure will be maintained as before, with gearing ratio standing below 15 pct Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
