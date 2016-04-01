FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says CEO James Gorman's 2015 total compensation was $22.1 mln vs $23.3 mln in 2014
#Funds News
April 1, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says CEO James Gorman's 2015 total compensation was $22.1 mln vs $23.3 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Says Former Cfo Ruth Porat Received Total Compensation Of $6.7 Mln In 2015

* Says ceo james gorman’s 2015 total compensation was $22.1 million versus $23.3 million in 2014

* Says cfo jonathan pruzan fy 2015 total compensation $9.5 million - sec filing

* Sec filing

* Says executive vice president and coo james rosenthal’s 2015 total compensation was $12.8 million versus $12.7 million in 2014

* Morgan stanley says evp and president of institutional securities colm kelleher received total compensation in 2015 of $18.1 million versus $20 million in 2014

* Morgan stanley says gregory fleming, evp and president of wealth management, received total compensation in 2015 of $17.8 million versus $17.4 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

