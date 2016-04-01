FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exelon Corp unit and MEAG finalize agreement to terminate MEAG headleases, leases, other agreements before expiration dates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp

* Uii, unit of co, and meag finalized agreement to terminate meag headleases, meag leases, other related agreements prior to expiration dates

* Exelon says termination agreement provides for co’s unit uii to receive net early termination amount of $360 million from municipal electric authority of georgia

* Termination of meag headleases and leases will result in a net after-tax gain of approximately $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

