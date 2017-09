April 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says Victoza provided superior HbA1c reductions in adults with type 2 diabetes compared to continued sitagliptin treatment

* Says adverse events were more common in Victoza group versus sitagliptin group

* Says there were no reports of severe hypoglycaemia and no reports of confirmed nocturnal hypoglycaemia Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)