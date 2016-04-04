FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grenke Group posts Leasing's new business of EUR 363.7 mln in Q1
April 4, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grenke Group posts Leasing's new business of EUR 363.7 mln in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG :

* Grenke Group Leasing’s new business amounted to 363.7 million euros ($414.07 million) in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 19.3 pct

* Grenke Bank’s business start-up financing attained a level of 5.0 million euros in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 27.6 pct

* Grenke Group Factoring’s new business reached 76.3 million euros in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 16.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

