April 4 (Reuters) - Ab Science SA :

* AB Science announces positive interim results from phase 3 trial of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* Predefined interim analysis has met its primary objective

* Primary analysis was a success, with p-value < 0.01 in intention-to-treat (ITT) population