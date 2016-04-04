BRIEF-Nel develops factory for hydrogen refuelling stations

April 4 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Developing factory for hydrogen refuelling

* H2 Logic A/S (H2 Logic), a subsidiary of NEL ASA, has entered into a contract for the purchase of a facility in Herning, Denmark for the development of a new large-scale production plant for hydrogen refuelling stations

* Total investment of about 85 million Norwegian crowns ($10.23 million), including contingency

* The factory will have an annual capacity to manufacture hydrogen refuelling stations sufficient to support 200 000 new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) annually

* H2 Logic will start to relocate to the new facility in H2 2016, and will complete the rebuild and relocation during 2017 Source text for Eikon:

