BRIEF-Probiodrug announces results of chronic toxicology studies with PQ912
April 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Probiodrug announces results of chronic toxicology studies with PQ912

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG :

* Probiodrug announces results of chronic toxicology studies with PQ912, its ‘first in class’ glutaminyl cyclase (QC) inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

* Has concluded assessment of its chronic toxicology studies with its lead candidate PQ912, currently under development for ad in a clinical phase 2 study (saphir)

* Results show that toxicology profile of PQ912 in 6 month rat and 9 month dog studies was absolutely comparable to results of previously available 3 month toxicology studies conducted in same species Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

