BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation Business

April 4 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation Business
* Full integration will take about 18 months
* Closing purchase price is approximately 26.0 million euros ($29.61 million) on a debt free basis
* Schneider Electric Transportation Business is expected to contribute roughly 125 million euros of revenues at a slightly positive EBIT to Kapsch Trafficcom Group
* Will integrate about 900 employees from Schneider into its global workforce of nearly 3,500 employees