BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation Business
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Communications Equipment
April 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Closes acquisition of Schneider Electric Transportation Business

* Full integration will take about 18 months

* Closing purchase price is approximately 26.0 million euros ($29.61 million) on a debt free basis

* Schneider Electric Transportation Business is expected to contribute roughly 125 million euros of revenues at a slightly positive EBIT to Kapsch Trafficcom Group

* Will integrate about 900 employees from Schneider into its global workforce of nearly 3,500 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
