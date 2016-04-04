FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marr acquires 100 pct of DE.AL.
April 4, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marr acquires 100 pct of DE.AL.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Marr SpA :

* Signs agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent of DE.AL. Srl

* DE.AL. Srl is a company in Abruzzo operating in the distribution of food products

* Price for purchase of 100 percent of DE.AL. Srl is 36 million euros ($40.94 million)

* Agreement provides for the availability of the distribution centre in Elice through a lease contract with 6 years duration plus further 6 years with a renewal option for additional 6 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

