BRIEF-Hispania announces intention to pay dividend of 0.48 euro/shr
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hispania announces intention to pay dividend of 0.48 euro/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Announces its intention to distribute 40 million euros ($45.5 million) in dividends, corresponding to 0.48 euro per share

* Expected distribution against 2016 accounts is the first distribution to its shareholders

* At the general meeting on May 5 it will also propose the conversion into SOCIMI regime

* Says conversion into SOCIMI regime through the merger with its wholly owned subsidiary Hispania Real

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
