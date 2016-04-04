FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Global gets notification from associate director of Nasdaq listing qualifications
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global gets notification from associate director of Nasdaq listing qualifications

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Received a notification letter from an associate director of nasdaq listing qualifications

* Unit terraform global operating, llc entered into a first amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement

* Amendment provides that date on which unit must deliver to lenders party to revolver its financial statements of 2015 is extended to april 30

* On march 29, entered termination agreement with renova with respect to securities purchase agreement dated july 15, 2015

* Termination agreement provides that co will pay renova $10.0 million in connection with termination of espra spa

* Company made $10.0 million termination payment to renova on april 1, 2016

* On december 3, 2015, december 9, 2015 and january 4, 2016, separate purported class action lawsuits were filed in a california court against co

* One of state actions was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice in february 2016

* “still in preliminary stages of reviewing allegations made in complaints” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
