BRIEF-Terraform Global gets notification from associate director of Nasdaq listing qualifications

April 4 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Received a notification letter from an associate director of nasdaq listing qualifications

* Unit terraform global operating, llc entered into a first amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement

* Amendment provides that date on which unit must deliver to lenders party to revolver its financial statements of 2015 is extended to april 30

* On march 29, entered termination agreement with renova with respect to securities purchase agreement dated july 15, 2015

* Termination agreement provides that co will pay renova $10.0 million in connection with termination of espra spa

* Company made $10.0 million termination payment to renova on april 1, 2016

* On december 3, 2015, december 9, 2015 and january 4, 2016, separate purported class action lawsuits were filed in a california court against co

* One of state actions was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice in february 2016

* "still in preliminary stages of reviewing allegations made in complaints"