#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nielsen secures long-term agreement for Dish set-top-box data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen secures long-term agreement for dish set-top-box data

* Initially, data provided by dish will be integrated into nielsen’s local tv measurement service across all 210 designated market areas

* Will also have ability to use set-top-box data for its suite of marketing effectiveness and return on ad sales solutions

* Says agreement will also enable nielsen to leverage dish’s set-top-box data to complement its products

* Says will have ability to use set-top-box data for its suite of marketing effectiveness and return on ad sales solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
