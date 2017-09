April 4 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Shire announces positive results of shp465 safety and efficacy study in children and adolescents with adhd

* Study addresses key U.S. FDA requirement, keeping SHP465 on track for potential 2017 u.s. Launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)