BRIEF-Flexion reports positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials
April 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flexion reports positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Announces presentation of results from pivotal phase 2b and phase 3 clinical trials for zilretta

* Positive data from zilretta phase 2b, phase 3 clinical trials demonstrate consistent efficacy across both studies with persistent pain relief

* Safety data from these studies are comparable to placebo and immediate-release tca

* Zilretta met primary endpoint at week 12 in phase 3 study

* Across both phase 2b and phase 3 studies, there were no drug related serious adverse events for zilretta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

