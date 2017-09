April 4 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes co-production agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network (Al Jazeera) for the production of the first season of “The Young Empress”

* Al Jazeera thus acquires the exploitation rights of the series in Arab language and will mainly take care of the edition for the Arab world