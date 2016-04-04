FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Hill says to invest in Canadian NYX Gaming Corp
April 4, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-William Hill says to invest in Canadian NYX Gaming Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc :

* Announces that it has entered into a long-term commercial agreement with NYX Gaming Group Limited

* Is investing 80 million stg in form of a note redeemable in cash or shares in NYX with an interest coupon of 6 pct payable in kind

* Investment and a further amount of 10 million stg in equity in NYX by William Hill supports acquisition of openbet for 270 million stg, part of NYX’s vision for growth.

* Sky betting and Gaming (Skybet) is also investing as part of consortium with William Hill in NYX and is also investing in note and equity

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as sole financial adviser to William Hill on its investment in NYX. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

