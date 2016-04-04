FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virgin America Inc - says company will be subject to 'no-shop' provisions for Alaska Air group merger
April 4, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Virgin America Inc - says company will be subject to 'no-shop' provisions for Alaska Air group merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc

* Merger agreement with Alaska Air group provides that co and its representatives will be subject to customary ‘no-shop’ provisions

* Prior to requisite stockholder approval of merger, ‘no-shop’ provision is subject to a customary ‘fiduciary-out’ provision

* ‘fiduciary-out’ provision allows co, under certain circumstances, to provide information to, participate in discussions with third parties

* Certain stockholders of virgin america entered into a support agreement with co - SEC filing

* Pursuant to support agreement, certain stockholders agreed to vote shares in favor of Alaska Air Group’s proposal, against any alternative proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

