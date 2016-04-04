FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air products and chemicals will exit energy-from-waste business
April 4, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air products and chemicals will exit energy-from-waste business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Will exit energy-from-waste business

* As a result, efw business segment will be accounted for as a discontinued operation effective in second fiscal quarter

* Expects to record a pre-tax charge in range of $900 million to $1.0 billion in discontinued operations

* Impact of moving efw segment to discontinued operations will increase eps from continuing operations by about 3 to 4 cents for fy14, fy15

* A modest future cash tax benefit is expected from write-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

