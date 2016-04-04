FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mic announces details of contract for Smarteag AG (unit Pimon GmbH)
April 4, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mic announces details of contract for Smarteag AG (unit Pimon GmbH)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Mic AG :

* Announces details of major contract for Smarteag AG (unit Pimon GmbH): technology rollout for the state-supported Beltron Telecommunications Ltd. in India

* Pimon GmbH sets partnership with RBSYNERGY Pvt. Ltd to further develop an OFC based anti-intrusion technology for use in pipelines and border security

* Cash inflow with an earn-out component for Pimon GmbH within the next months

* Further cooperation with government units in India in the planning Source text - bit.ly/1TvXMW2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

