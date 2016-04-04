FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun to buy 20 pct interest in Sunwest International and Worcester Casino
April 4, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun to buy 20 pct interest in Sunwest International and Worcester Casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* Tsogo Sun Gaming Proprietary Limited, Sun International Limited and Grand Parade Investments Limited entered into an agreement to acquire a 20 pct interest in each of Sunwest International Proprietary Limited and Worcester Casino

* Acquisition for an aggregate consideration of r1,350 million

* Acquisition will provide Tsogo with an interest in quality casino assets in Western Cape, an area where Ttsogo has limited exposure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

