BRIEF-Xerox CEO's 2015 compensation was $10.6 mln, including $8 mln stock awards

April 4 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* CEO Ursula Burns’ FY 2015 total compensation $10.6 million versus $22.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Kathryn Mikells’ FY 2015 total compensation was $4.2 million

* Says CEO Ursula Burns’ 2015 compensation of $10.6 million includes $8 million of stock awards

* CEO's 2014 compensation of $22.2 million included $15.5 million stock awards; the $15.5 million stock awards included $7.75 million for 2013, granted in Jan 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/23bhWHA Further company coverage: