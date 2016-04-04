FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xerox CEO's 2015 compensation was $10.6 mln, including $8 mln stock awards
April 4, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xerox CEO's 2015 compensation was $10.6 mln, including $8 mln stock awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* CEO Ursula Burns’ FY 2015 total compensation $10.6 million versus $22.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Kathryn Mikells’ FY 2015 total compensation was $4.2 million

* Says CEO Ursula Burns’ 2015 compensation of $10.6 million includes $8 million of stock awards

* CEO's 2014 compensation of $22.2 million included $15.5 million stock awards; the $15.5 million stock awards included $7.75 million for 2013, granted in Jan 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/23bhWHA Further company coverage:

