BRIEF-Magellan Midstream and Transmontaigne jointly assess development of South Texas refined products pipeline

April 4 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* Magellan midstream and transmontaigne jointly assess development of south texas refined products pipeline

* Potential project would include construction of an approximately 150-mile, 16-inch diameter pipeline

* Pipeline capable of transporting 150,000 bpd of gasoline, diesel fuel, propane,condensate from magellan’s corpus christi, texas terminal to transmontaigne’s brownsville, texas terminal

* If warranted by additional demand, pipeline capacity could be expanded to 250,000 bpd

* Potential pipeline could be operational by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)