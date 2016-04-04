FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group increases investment in Bodyarmor
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group increases investment in Bodyarmor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group increases investment in Bodyarmor

* Additional $6 million stake builds on initial $20 million investment announced in August 2015 and raises DPS’ ownership position from 11.7 percent to 15.5 percent

* With its increased stake in Bodyarmor business, Dr Pepper Snapple is second-largest equity holder in brand

* Reement was finalized in March and will not have a material impact on DPS’ financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
