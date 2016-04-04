BRIEF-Morphosys says sues Janssen Biotech, Genmab A/S for patent infringement

April 4 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Says it filed a lawsuit in United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement

* Says seeks redress for infringing manufacture, use and sale of Janssen’s and Genmab’s daratumumab, an antibody targeting cd38

* Janssen and Genmab recently obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and are marketing product as darzalex in U.S.

* Says it continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: