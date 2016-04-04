BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Atlantic City, NJ's GO to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook negative

April 4 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s downgrades Atlantic City, NJ’s go to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook negative

* Downgrade to Caa3 reflects the greater likelihood of default within the next year

* Downgrade also incorporates renewed signals from state that bondholders will face losses as part of a possible debt restructuring

* Downgrade reflects higher probability of significant bondholder impairment given an ongoing political stalemate over atlantic city fiscal rescue package

* Negative outlook reflects ongoing risks from the absence of a plan to restore the city's financial health Source text: bit.ly/1qkugr7 (Bengaluru newsroom)