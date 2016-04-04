FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intel's IoT unit, Client Computing Group SVPs to leave co
April 4, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intel's IoT unit, Client Computing Group SVPs to leave co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :

* Intel announces executive leadership changes

* Says Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of Internet of Things unit, will retire from Intel at the end of 2016

* Says Kirk Skaugen, SVP and general manager of Client Computing Group, to leave Intel

* Says Navin Shenoy will assume responsibility for the CCG organization, and will join Intel's management committee - company memo Source text (intel.ly/226tPw0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
