April 4 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc :

* Depomed announces prepayment of $100 million of secured debt facility

* Says company prepaid $100 million of principal amount of its $575 million secured indebtedness

* In addition, depomed paid a prepayment fee of $5 million

* Says terms Of 7-year loan agreement matures in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)