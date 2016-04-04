BRIEF-MagnaChip Semiconductor board approves plan to close Korea fabrication facility

April 4 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor

* As previously reported, on december 4, 2014, board approved a plan to close six-inch fabrication facility in cheongju, korea

* On april 4, commenced voluntary resignation program available for all 6-inch fab employees, certain other manufacturing employees

* Due to voluntary nature of program, unable to provide an estimated amount of related severance and other termination benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)