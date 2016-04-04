BRIEF-Walt Disney says Thomas Staggs will leave his current position

April 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney

* Walt Disney Co says Thomas Staggs will leave his current position as chief operating officer of the walt disney company, effective May 6, 2016

* Thomas Staggs will remain employed by co in role of special advisor to chief executive officer, Robert Iger, through this fiscal year

* With about two years left before Iger steps down as CEO, Disney'S board will broaden the scope of succession planning process