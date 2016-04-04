FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries enters into amended credit agreement by co, guarantors
April 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries enters into amended credit agreement by co, guarantors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc

* On april 1, 2016, co entered into amended credit agreement by co, guarantors named therein, bank of america,other lenders

* Amended, restated credit agreement provides co with $200 million revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Amendment provides a $600 million term loan a and a $250 million term loan b

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a scheduled to mature on april 1, 2021; term loan b to mature on april 1, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
