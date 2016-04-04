FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USA Technologies enters into loan, security agreement with Heritage Bank
April 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-USA Technologies enters into loan, security agreement with Heritage Bank

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Usa Technologies Inc

* Entered into loan and security agreement with heritage bank providing for secured asset-based revolving line of credit of up to $12 million

* Utilized about $7.0 million under line of credit to satisfy existing line of credit and related term loan from avidbank corporate finance

* Amount of advances remaining available to company under line of credit as of march 29, 2016 was approximately $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)


